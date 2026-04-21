Atlanta moves to block ICE detention facilities and expand oversight of enforcement

The Atlanta City Council on Monday approved two resolutions aimed at responding to federal immigration enforcement activity and proposed detention facilities within the city.

One measure formally opposes the construction or operation of large-scale immigration detention centers in Atlanta, including the conversion of warehouses into facilities run by ICE.

Council members said they are concerned about a broader federal effort to expand detention capacity nationwide, including large facilities that could house thousands of people. The resolution also references a recently purchased warehouse in Social Circle, Georgia, that could hold up to 10,000 detainees, raising concerns among local officials about strain on infrastructure like water and sewer systems.

Under the resolution, Atlanta leaders say the city should use its zoning and permitting authority to closely review any proposed detention facility and avoid providing public land, funding or incentives for such projects. The measure makes clear it does not interfere with federal law but signals the city's opposition to these facilities within its limits.

A second resolution focuses on transparency and accountability when federal immigration enforcement actions happen in Atlanta.

It asks the Atlanta Police Department to create clear policies for documenting those incidents when officers are present. That includes recording details such as the time, location and nature of enforcement actions, as well as preserving body camera footage.

The proposal also calls for officers to identify federal supervisors at the scene when possible, document any use of force or injuries, and report suspected violations of state or local law. Police would also be expected to request medical assistance for anyone injured, regardless of immigration status.

In addition, the department would publish aggregated data on federal immigration enforcement activity, while protecting sensitive information, to improve public transparency.

City leaders say the steps are intended to build public trust, ensure accountability, and protect residents' rights, while still allowing federal authorities to carry out lawful operations.