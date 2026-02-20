Atlanta mother reunited with kidnapped 1-year-old, ex-boyfriend arrested, police say

Body camera footage captured the moments Atlanta police officers safely rescued a 1-year-old boy taken by his mother's ex-boyfriend.

The Atlanta Police Department said the incident happened on the morning of Jan. 30, before officers were called to the 300 block of Scott Street SW.

The victim told police that her ex-boyfriend, Abe Harold, had been calling her all morning from unknown numbers and then broke into her apartment through a kitchen window.

The woman said she fled to a neighbor, and Harold grabbed her 1-year-old son, who was in the upstairs bedroom.

Officers spotted Harold and the child together after over an hour of canvassing the area. When the officer approached the pair, Harold is seen on the footage abandoning the boy, sending the child falling to the ground while he ran off.

The boy was safely returned to his mother without serious injuries.

The kidnapped 1-year-old was safely returned to his mother without serious injuries, police say. Atlanta Police Department

An officer found Harold a few minutes later in the woods behind a nearby home and took him into custody without incident.

Harold was charged with kidnapping, second-degree damage to property, and second-degree cruelty to children.

He remains in the Fulton County Jail.