Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to propose citywide Flock camera rules as APD investigates flagged searches

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens plans to introduce legislation that would set permanent citywide rules for how public safety cameras and license plate readers are used.

The proposal is expected to be introduced at the Atlanta City Council's Sept. 21 meeting. It follows an Atlanta Police Department audit of 115,578 searches conducted this year using Flock license plate readers.

APD flagged about 0.07% of those searches for additional investigation to determine whether they violated department policy or training requirements. The department emphasized that a flagged search is not a confirmed violation.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said he expects the investigation to be completed within 60 days. Any disciplinary or administrative action will be determined after that review.

"Technology that gives government extraordinary capabilities must come with extraordinary accountability," Dickens said in a statement. "Atlanta will have both: effective public safety technology governed by clear rules, meaningful oversight and consequences when those rules are violated."

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 3: Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens speaks at a press conference following a shooting in Midtown Atlanta. Megan Varner / Getty Images

The proposed legislation would apply consistent standards to public safety camera technology used or accessed by city departments. It would require written rules outlining who can use the systems, how data can be collected and shared and what uses are prohibited.

The proposal would also require monthly internal audits of high-risk law enforcement systems, quarterly public reports and annual independent compliance reviews. The city would maintain a public inventory of covered technology while withholding information considered sensitive for public safety or cybersecurity reasons.

Contracts with Flock and other technology companies would be required to follow the city's privacy, security, access and data-sharing standards. The proposal would also ban discriminatory, personal, commercial and other unauthorized uses of city systems and data.

APD has already revised its license plate recognition policy. The changes include tighter restrictions on outside agencies, monthly audits, updated training, limits on retired reserve accounts and clearer warnings about possible administrative or criminal consequences for misuse.

"APD is committed to ensuring license plate recognition technology is used responsibly, appropriately and solely for legitimate law enforcement purposes," Schierbaum said.

CBS News Atlanta has tracked more than 45 Georgia law enforcement officers and officials who have been fired, resigned or come under investigation in cases involving alleged misuse of Flock cameras since early August.

The Dickens administration plans to request a City Council work session and public hearing before committee consideration.