Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens leads tributes after death of Grammy-winning singer Peabo Bryson

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is leading tributes to Peabo Bryson, the Grammy Award-winning singer and Atlanta music icon whose powerful voice helped define generations of R&B and pop music.

Bryson, known for timeless hits including "If Ever You're in My Arms Again," "Can You Stop the Rain," and the Oscar-winning Disney duets "Beauty and the Beast" and "A Whole New World," was deeply connected to Atlanta's music scene and cultural legacy.

Dickens released a statement mourning Bryson's death Tuesday, calling him "one of music's most beloved voices."

Signer Peabo Bryson. Hugh E Dillon

"For decades, Peabo's extraordinary talent, timeless artistry and unmistakable voice provided the soundtrack to some of life's most cherished moments," Dickens said. "From Grammy-winning classics to unforgettable duets that transcended generations, his music brought joy, comfort and inspiration to millions around the world."

The mayor also highlighted Bryson's connection to Atlanta, saying the city was "proud to call Peabo Bryson one of our own."

"His career was deeply connected to this city, where his artistry flourished and where he helped shape Atlanta's rich musical legacy, creativity and culture," Dickens added.

Bryson rose to prominence in the 1970s and 1980s with a string of R&B hits before reaching worldwide audiences through a series of celebrated duets. His collaborations with artists including Roberta Flack, Regina Belle and Celine Dion became staples of adult contemporary and soul radio.

Singer Peabo Bryson. Julie Yarbrough

His duet with Belle, "A Whole New World" from Disney's Aladdin, won both a Grammy and an Academy Award, while "Beauty and the Beast" with Dion became one of Disney's most recognizable songs.

Bryson's influence extended beyond music charts. Over decades, he became a respected figure in Black music history and Atlanta's entertainment community, admired for his vocal precision, romantic ballads and crossover appeal.

Earlier CBS News reporting confirmed Bryson had suffered a stroke and was under medical care before news of his death was announced.

On behalf of the city, Dickens extended condolences to Bryson's family, friends and fans worldwide.

"At this difficult time, Atlanta joins the world in remembering an artist whose voice and music will continue to resonate for generations to come," the mayor said.