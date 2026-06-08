Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens endorses Mo Ivory in Fulton County Commission Chair runoff

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is throwing his support behind Mo Ivory in the runoff race for chair of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners.

The endorsement comes after neither Ivory nor incumbent Chairman Robb Pitts received more than 50% of the vote in May's primary election, sending the race to a runoff.

In a statement shared by Ivory on social media, Dickens called the contest "critical for Atlanta and our region" and said the next county chair will face major challenges, including reducing overcrowding at the Fulton County Jail and improving services for seniors, people experiencing homelessness and other vulnerable residents.

"Fulton County needs a leader focused on results, and that leader is Mo Ivory," Dickens said in the endorsement.

Ivory said she and Dickens have known each other for decades and that he was among the first people she contacted while considering a run for county chair.

She said she sought his guidance and wanted to ensure they shared a vision for how Atlanta and Fulton County could work together to serve residents and advance regional priorities.

"I am deeply honored to have his support," Ivory wrote.

Ivory also said she is grateful for Dickens' confidence in her leadership and their shared commitment to addressing challenges facing Fulton County residents.

Mayor Dickens' Office confirmed with CBS News Atlanta that he has endorsed Ivory.

The runoff will determine who leads the Fulton County Commission after the current term. Early voting is underway ahead of the runoff election.