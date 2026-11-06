Atlanta man convicted of multi-state drug operation using tow trucks, guitar amplifiers, DA says

A federal grand jury has convicted an Atlanta man on multiple drug, money laundering and firearm charges for his part in a drug-trafficking scheme that smuggled narcotics in guitar amplifiers and in vehicles using tow trucks.

Prosecutors say 49-year-old Roderick Battle was the leader of a sophisticated, national drug operation that trafficked fentanyl and methamphetamine.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia, Battle and his conspirators transported the drugs and drug proceeds using a FedEx account stolen from a sports memorabilia company and under vehicles on tow trucks from 2021 to 2024.

In May 2023, the Pennsylvania State Police intercepted a package containing six kilograms of cocaine that had been shipped from Battle's Atlanta home, authorities said. When federal and Georgia law enforcement searched Battle's home days later, they say they found fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin packaged for distribution, two firearms, and around $76,000 in cash.

Prosecutors say 49-year-old Roderick Battle was the leader of a sophisticated, national drug operation that trafficked fentanyl and methamphetamine. U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia

Despite being in custody awaiting trial, prosecutors claim Battle used a contraband cellphone to continue leading the operation.

"Despite a prior conviction for trafficking narcotics, Battle was undeterred, operating a prolific drug trafficking network that supplied large quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and other narcotics throughout the country," said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. "This conviction reaffirms the steadfast dedication of my office and our federal and state law enforcement partners in the Homeland Security Task Force to protect the public from individuals who poison our communities with deadly drugs."

Battle is scheduled to be sentenced on March 2, 2027. He faces a mandatory minimum of 20 years in prison.