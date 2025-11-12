Atlanta man accused of defrauding the Massachusetts Unclaimed Property Division of over $1.1 million

An Atlanta man is facing charges in Massachusetts after prosecutors say he forged documents to steal more than $1.1 million from the state's Unclaimed Property Division.

Shaka Stayman, 44, had submitted four more claims that totaled around $2.2 million before investigators stopped the payments, officials said.

According to the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office, Stayman submitted multiple claims to the UPC in which he impersonated people who had a right to high-value property. To keep the ruse going, he allegedly created false documents, used "ghost" call-forwarding numbers, and rerouted claim checks via mail-forwarding services to fraudulent bank accounts.

Once he received three checks, prosecutors say he used the funds to pay for a luxury condominium, designer goods, and vehicles.

Stayman was arrested in metro Atlanta on three counts of larceny, four counts of attempted larceny, three counts of money laundering, seven counts of uttering a false document, seven counts of presentation of false claims, and one count of conspiracy. He pleaded not guilty to all charges on Nov. 7.

The Atlanta man remains in custody on a $2 million bail.

A co-defendant in this case, identified as Dwight Tucker, is scheduled for arraignment on Thursday.