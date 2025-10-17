Metro Atlanta man accused of calling in bomb threat to Piedmont Hospital, police say

Police have arrested a metro Atlanta man accused of making a bomb threat to Piedmont Hospital.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the investigation began when officers responded to the hospital on Peachtree Road on the afternoon of Oct. 6.

When they got to the hospital, security staff told them they had received a bomb threat and got the caller's phone number.

In the recording shared by police, the man says, "There is a bomb in your hospital. It's going to explode in two minutes."

Using the information from the hospital, police were able to secure an address and apprehended 66-year-old Russell Purser.

A screenshot from an Atlanta police officer's body camera footage of the arrest. Courtesy of the Atlanta Police Department

"Terroristic threats, seriously?" Purser is heard saying on body camera footage. "That is the most insane thing I've ever heard."

Purser was charged with Terroristic Threats and booked into the Fulton County Jail. He has since bonded out.