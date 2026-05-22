Atlanta Jazz Fest spotlights Atlanta's next generation of sound, including performer Buddy Red

For nearly five decades, the Atlanta Jazz Festival has brought thousands of people to Piedmont Park for a weekend centered around music, culture and community.

This year, organizers say the festival is continuing to evolve, blending traditional jazz with artists helping shape Atlanta's next generation of sound. Inside Criminal Records in Little Five Points, Atlanta, artist Buddy Red recently performed ahead of one of the biggest moments of his career.

"This Memorial Day weekend the Atlanta artist and son of rapper T.I. will perform at the Atlanta Jazz Festival, one of the largest free jazz festivals in the world," organizers said.

Buddy Red describes his music as a blend of blues, rock, and jazz, a sound he says is built on emotion and feeling.

"A psychedelic experience to me is when you feel something without knowing why you feel it," Buddy Red said.

The Atlanta native is scheduled to perform Saturday, May 23, at 1 p.m. during the festival at Piedmont Park.

"Man, I'm so excited to be performing at Atlanta Jazz Fest," Buddy Red said. "I feel like it's a very, very good opportunity for me to do something that I haven't done before."

According to Adriane Jefferson with the Atlanta Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs, this year's lineup reflects both the history and future of jazz music.

"And this lineup is a crazy lineup that I feel like really reflects Atlanta culture," Jefferson said. "It reflects jazz not just where it's been, but where it's going."

The festival, now in its 49th year, has become a longstanding tradition for many Atlanta families and visitors traveling into the city during Memorial Day weekend.

"This is really tradition for the Atlanta community," Jefferson said. "This is where memories are built. This is where families gather."

Festival organizers say this year's event will once again feature live performances, family activities, workshops and vendors throughout Piedmont Park. Buddy Red says Atlanta's music scene helped shape him not only as an artist, but as a person.

"Atlanta plays a huge role in my development not only as a musician, but as a person," Buddy Red said.

As he prepares to perform in front of one of the largest crowds of his career, Buddy Red says he hopes people walk away seeing the city differently.

"One of the main takeaways I want the audience to have is that there's more to Atlanta than everybody thinks," he said.

The free Atlanta Jazz Festival runs May 23 through May 25 at Piedmont Park.

Organizers say the event draws visitors from around the world, boosting local hotels, restaurants and businesses throughout the holiday weekend.