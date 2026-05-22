Atlanta Jazz Festival 2026 showcases next generation of music and culture The Atlanta Jazz Festival is returning to Piedmont Park for Memorial Day weekend, bringing together thousands of music lovers for one of the world’s largest free jazz festivals. Organizers say this year’s event highlights both jazz history and Atlanta’s evolving music scene, featuring rising artists like Atlanta musician Buddy Red. The festival runs May 23-25 and is expected to boost local hotels, restaurants and businesses while continuing a nearly 50-year tradition of music, culture and community in the city.