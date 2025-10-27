Atlanta's Jamaican community concerned for family on island in Hurricane Melissa's path

Hurricane Melissa has intensified into a Category 5 storm and is drawing closer to making landfall in Jamaica.

At its current strength, the storm would be the strongest hurricane to hit the island since record-keeping began in 1851.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in flood-prone communities in the country, with buses ferrying people to safe shelter.

In metro Atlanta, community groups are working to coordinate resources for family and friends on the island while watching to see what exactly people will need when the massive storm passes.

Atlantans worry about Hurricane Melissa's power

Jamaican families typically pop into Caribbean Grocery near Earnest W Barrett Parkway to stock up on callaloo or salt fish. This week, they're buying canned goods for family and friends.

"You got pigeon peas, red peas, and green pigeon peas as well, and then coconut milk. So all of these that will last without refrigeration would be good items to send back home, or if we send the money, we can purchase it there, as well," Atlanta Jamaican Association President Evette Taylor-Reynolds said.

Evette Taylor-Reynolds and Garfield McCook both have loved ones on the island and are worried about how their families will weather the storm. CBS News Atlanta

Taylor-Reynolds and Garfield McCook both have loved ones on the island and are worried about how their families will weather the storm.

"One guy was saying, 'Go ahead and fry your fish, because the fish—if the power goes, the fish can last a little longer," McCoy said.

They worry most about people living in homes with zinc roofs that can fly off in the winds, as well as the threat of catastrophic flooding and landslides.

Taylor-Reynolds was on the island in 1988 when Hurricane Gilbert made landfall. That Category 3 storm killed 45 people and caused more than $700 million in damage.

"I could see the ruins of the very expensive homes up in Beverly Hills blowing off. I went out on the street, and I just saw the breeze sailing at me, and I realized how dangerous it was to be out there. It was the scariest thing," she recalled.

Hurricane Melissa has intensified into a Category 5 storm as it approaches Jamaica, according to the National Hurricane Center. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration/Getty Images

Hurricane Melissa relief efforts

Dr. Elaine Grant-Bryan, the honorary consul for Jamaica in Atlanta, is in touch with the country's prime minister.

"One of the main things we would like to know is to organize where the need will be. So usually, they like to have generators and those sorts of things to bring back the electricity right away and access to everyone," she said.

Grant-Bryan says community members are gathering on Saturday to continue organizing relief efforts.

Donations can also be made at the Jamaican consulate in Sandy Springs.

A spokesperson for Georgia Power says the company is monitoring the situation as well and is in discussions about providing assistance and resources after the storm moves through.