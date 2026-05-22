Atlanta issues boil water advisory in downtown after power failure at Hemphill Water Treatment Plant

The City of Atlanta is under a boil water advisory in parts of downtown after an internal power failure at the Hemphill Water Treatment Plant, according to the Department of Watershed Management.

City officials said the advisory was issued out of an abundance of caution and follows guidance from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division. Crews are continuing to monitor operations and water system pressure while testing is completed.

Residents and property owners who have experienced low water pressure or outages are being told to boil water before using it for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth or preparing baby food. Officials said water should be boiled for at least one minute after reaching a rolling boil. Bottled water can also be used.

The department warned that infants, older adults and people with weakened immune systems should take extra precautions. Residents are also advised not to drink from public water fountains in the affected area.

The advisory will remain in place until the Department of Watershed Management says testing confirms the water is safe to use.