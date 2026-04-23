Atlanta hoping to extend Tax Allocation Districts, but critics pushing back on mayor's plan

To help finance Atlanta Mayor Andrew Dickens' Neighborhood Reinvestment Initiative, the city is hoping to extend its eight Tax Allocation Districts, or TADs – districts drawn to funnel increases in property tax revenues into redevelopment projects.

TADs, such as Atlantic Station and the Beltline, have been successful in sparking billions in capital investment, including housing.

The objective is to transform overlooked neighborhoods into thriving ones.

"What we see in these areas is that without [TAD's] intentional investment, they tend to stagnate," says Katie Molla, the deputy chief of staff for the Atlanta Mayor's Office.

How they work can seem complicated to the average citizen, as evidenced at a recent "TAD Talk" organized by the Center for Civic Innovation at a Peoplestown area community center, where residents and community activists gathered to listen to the center's policy experts describe the nuances of the funding mechanism.

When a TAD is created, a baseline property value is established. As development occurs and property values rise, the increase in tax revenue, known as the "increment," is funneled back to the district to fund improvements to things like public transit, parks, and affordable housing. What TADs don't pay for are budgeted items, such as teacher salaries, police officers, and firefighters.

Criticisms over Atlanta's use of special tax districts

TADs have their critics, who are pushing back on the city's request to keep the original property tax baselines, some dating back over 25 years, insisting the baselines be reset to the new, increased property tax baselines. Why this matters is simple math: TADs were designed to expire, and when they do, the entire tax – the base plus the increment – goes into the city's general fund to schools and other city services.

It's likely a court challenge will decide how the financing tool will operate if the expiring TADs are renewed.

Another criticism, levied by housing advocates: TADs displace businesses and residents who can't afford the property tax increases spurred by accelerated growth. Legacy owners, residents who've lived in neighborhoods, sometimes for generations, are being forced to move, these advocates say.

But there's a competing argument: city leaders say thousands of affordable housing units have been built within TADs and new anti-displacement measures are expected to be announced soon.

Do TADs work?

On a visit to Summerhill, just south of downtown Atlanta, in what's called the Stadium TAD because it's adjacent to the former Turner Field, new restaurants and local businesses are plentiful.

For Ashley Buzzy, who owns a gift boutique called Press Shop, the change is right outside her door. She's watched the Stadium Tax Allocation District slowly reshape the area since she moved here during the COVID-19 pandemic. And the numbers back it up. Since its creation in 2006, the Stadium TAD has helped generate nearly $1.5 billion in private investment in the Summerhill neighborhood.

Ashley Buzzy says she's watched the Stadium Tax Allocation District slowly reshape the area of Summerhill where she owns a business. CBS News Atlanta

Could Summerhill become the next Beltline?

"Maybe," Buzzy said, but she's also clear-eyed about the timeline. Development like this doesn't flip on like a light switch. It unfolds slowly, over years, sometimes decades. The kind of change that might not fully reveal itself until the next generation moves in.

While TADs are designed to capture future growth and reinvest it back into a neighborhood, not everyone agrees that the tradeoff works.

"To pull money away for a future project ignores the needs and realities of people who live in the present moment," Buzzy said.

TADs shaping a growing Atlanta

TADs that are similar to the ones in Atlanta operate across the U.S. But there's little long-term data to measure their efficacy, raising the question: Would these neighborhoods eventually develop on their own?

What's clear is that TADs are shaping where and how development happens in Atlanta, and increasingly, they're shaping the debate about who benefits from that growth.

For policy experts like Kyle Kessler at the Center for Civic Innovation, the concern is about outcomes and about timing. Once a TAD is in place, the framework is largely set. The money flows where it's designed to go.

The real moment for public input, he says, comes earlier, when a TAD is first proposed or when its lifespan is extended. Then, there are public hearings and opportunities for feedback.

"It's not something voters will ever decide directly at the ballot box," Kessler says.