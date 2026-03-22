Atlanta Hawks Fast Break 5K unites community for fitness, fun, and team spirit in Downtown Atlanta

Thousands of runners and walkers laced up their sneakers in downtown Atlanta Saturday morning as the Atlanta Hawks and Atlanta Track Club hosted the annual Hawks Fast Break 5K presented by Sharecare, turning the area around State Farm Arena into a celebration of fitness, community, and team spirit.

Since launching in 2015, the race has grown into a staple event for the city, drawing about 1,800 participants this year to a course winding through downtown and around State Farm Arena.

State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta, welcoming fans and runners alike for the Hawks Fast Break 5K. CBS News Atlanta

The race began at 8 a.m., followed by an awards ceremony and post-race festivities that featured appearances from Hawks entertainment teams, including Harry the Hawk, the ATL Hawks Dancers, and the Flight Crew.

"This is a great community event," said Joe Abercrombie, Senior Vice President of Live Experience and Production for the Atlanta Hawks. "It's a great time for professional runners and weekend warriors to come out, get some exercise, and just enjoy the city."

Organizers say the goal goes beyond competition — it's about encouraging healthier lifestyles while bringing Atlantans together.

"We're a basketball team, but we love to promote wellness and fitness," Abercrombie added. "Atlanta has such a rich culture, and running is a big part of that."

The event is part of the Atlanta Track Club's ATL Fit Fan Series, which connects sports fans through accessible, community-focused fitness experiences.

Derek Fulford, Vice President of Marketing at Sharecare, said the race continues to grow each year, with 2026 marking roughly a decade since its inception.

"It's a way to celebrate fitness, community, and love for the Atlanta Hawks," Fulford said. "You're getting people out here to take a healthy action, but also doing it in a fun way that supports the city."

Participants received race-day perks including a commemorative long-sleeve shirt, digital race photos, and a $25 voucher toward a future Hawks game — a nod to the team's effort to connect fitness with fan engagement.

From competitive runners sprinting across the finish line to families and first-time participants soaking in the atmosphere, the event carried a festival-like energy throughout the morning, complete with music, cheering crowds, and emcee callouts celebrating runners from across Georgia and beyond.

Organizers say this year's race reached capacity, and they're already looking ahead.

"We had a sellout crowd this year," Fulford said. "We want to go even bigger next year."

For many, the race wasn't just about the finish line — it was about movement, connection, and a reminder of how sports can bring a city together beyond the arena.