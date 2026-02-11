Atlanta Hawks celebrate middle schoolers who collected 800 pounds of recycling in community challenge

Who says saving the planet can't come with a trophy, a DJ, and a drumline?

Earlier this week, the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena teamed up with Novelis to celebrate the winners of the second annual Novelis Community Recycling Challenge — and David T. Howard Middle School's sixth graders took home bragging rights for the second year in a row.

Over four weeks, more than 1,000 students collected recyclable materials, with the sixth-grade class — 433 students strong — securing the victory.

By the end of the competition, the entire school had gathered nearly 800 pounds of recyclables and more than 3,000 aluminum cans. Sixth graders alone collected 428 pounds of material and 1,488 cans.

A wrap party, Hawks-style

To celebrate, the school hosted a full-on wrap party — and this wasn't your average assembly.

Students were treated to performances by the ATL Dancers, the Hawks Flight Crew, a drumline, and DJ Mo. CanMan, Novelis' mascot, made an appearance, and Hawks Basketball Academy coaches led drills for students.

The celebration also included a photo booth and interactive activities, and every participant walked away with Hawks and Novelis merchandise.

Geoffrey Stiles, Senior Vice President of Facilities and Arena Operations for the Hawks and State Farm Arena, praised the students' enthusiasm.

"It's always fulfilling to see students so excited and enthusiastic about recycling," Stiles said, noting that Novelis helps simplify sustainability concepts in ways that make them fun and relatable.

More than just cans

This year's challenge went beyond collection bins.

Students were also tasked with producing media projects documenting the recycling effort — capturing b-roll, interviews and behind-the-scenes footage. A panel of media professionals selected top submissions, and the overall winner earned a special basketball experience courtesy of Novelis and the Hawks.

Ashley Walsh, Senior Manager of Social Impact and Partnerships for Novelis, said the competition shows how small actions add up.

"This competition illustrates to us all how a small action like recycling adds up," Walsh said. "We're so proud of the student leaders and staff for showing our community the power of teamwork and environmental stewardship."

True to Atlanta — and sustainability

Since 2021, the Hawks, State Farm Arena and Novelis have partnered to promote sustainability through sports and entertainment.

State Farm Arena has earned global recognition for its zero-waste efforts and sustainability initiatives, reinforcing the organization's "True to Atlanta" mantra.

For these students, though, the takeaway was simpler: Recycle. Compete. Win. Celebrate.

And maybe — just maybe — inspire the rest of Atlanta to toss that aluminum can in the right bin.