At 22, Edmonton Oilers prospect and former Atlanta Gladiator Austin Roest is chasing his dream of playing in the National Hockey League, but away from the ice, he navigates a reality he never imagined facing at this stage of his life.

His girlfriend, 23-year-old Milly Okabe, was diagnosed with stage IV cancer in August.

"She's so strong. She's battling every day, and there's not always good days. There's a lot of bad days as well. But she has a really positive mindset, and she's been super strong for sure," said Roest.

What began as an illness in the spring would eventually become a life-altering diagnosis.

Roest said Okabe began feeling sick in May. A visit to a walk-in clinic resulted in a pneumonia diagnosis, for which she was prescribed antibiotics. Three months later, they learned she had stage IV cancer.

Milly Okabe began feeling sick in May. Just months later, the 23-year-old was diagnosed with stage IV cancer. Atlanta Gladiators

While Roest was pursuing his professional hockey career with the Atlanta Gladiators, the ECHL affiliate of the Nashville Predators with whom he was drafted in the sixth round of the 2023 NHL Draft, the couple found ways to maintain a sense of normalcy despite the distance between them.

Sometimes, that simply meant watching television together over FaceTime.

"I think FaceTime is our best friend right now. Just whenever we can. We're on a call, even if it's just for 20 minutes, just kind of catching up on our days or sitting together. We'll watch TV sometimes together and kind of do stuff like that," said Roest.

For Roest, the Atlanta Gladiators' annual Cancer Awareness Weekend, Nov. 20 to 22, carried a deeply personal meaning this year.

The forward scored during the weekend, a moment of happiness amid an emotionally challenging period in his life.

Behind him was an organization that had grown invested in a fight extending far beyond the ice.

"He's playing hard, and he knows that the staff and the team all have his back, and it's a big family in there," said Gladiators head coach Matt Ginn, who marked his 50th win as the club's head coach on Saturday. "So I'd like to check in with him, but also give him some space and not pelt them with questions all the time."

That support extended into the locker room and beyond.

"It's an amazing story of what he's done and sticking with her, and really fighting with her," said Gladiators president Jared Youngman. "Then obviously this weekend has become bigger for all of us because of her story and how important she is to him and then obviously important to us as well."

For the organization, the weekend was an opportunity to remind families affected by cancer that they were not alone.

Youngman said the team reached out to its ticket holders ahead of the weekend, asking them to submit the names of people in their lives who had been affected by cancer.

Those names were inscribed on the team's jerseys for the special weekend.

Among the youngest people whose lives have been affected by cancer was 5-year-old Levi Mcleroy.

Five-year-old Levi Mcleroy and his family joined the fun during the Atlanta Gladiators' annual Cancer Awareness Weekend. CBS News Atlanta

His mother, Brittany, spoke with CBS News Atlanta about their family's journey and the importance of focusing on positive experiences amid the challenges cancer brings.

"We're just trying to make the best out of every day, taking it day by day, helping him through the hard times, but also making sure we're celebrating the positives in his life, and this is a big positive in his life," said Mcleroy.

For families like Levi's, an afternoon at Gas South Arena can mean something far greater than watching a game. It can offer a chance to temporarily step away from the uncertainty of a diagnosis and create memories together.

Beyond fundraising, Youngman said the organization wanted to allow families to enjoy themselves and spend quality time together.

"It's the players. It's the fans coming together. One, we're raising money for various cancer charities and then giving families an opportunity to come out to a game and actually get away from what they're dealing with," he said.

For Roest, cancer had already touched his life before Okabe's diagnosis. He previously lost his uncle to the disease.

"You don't really know what it feels like until it happens to you," said Roest. "Obviously it's not happening to me, but someone really close to me. I lost my uncle to cancer as well, so it's kind of been a thing in our lives for a while now."

Now, by sharing Okabe's story, he hopes to encourage other young people to advocate for their health, seek medical attention when something doesn't feel right, and take their symptoms seriously.

"I think the biggest thing is kind of advocate for yourself. If you're not feeling well, it's okay to go to the walk-in clinic or the hospital and get help," said Roest.

Since speaking with CBS News Atlanta during Cancer Awareness Weekend, Roest has been traded from the Nashville Predators organization to the Edmonton Oilers organization.

His professional hockey journey will continue with a new organization, but the fight closest to his heart remains the same.

For now, amid the demands of professional hockey and the uncertainty of a cancer diagnosis, some of the most meaningful moments in his life aren't spent on the ice.

They're spent on FaceTime with Okabe.