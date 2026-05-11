Atlanta fitness community Hills 4 ATL turns tragedy into movement, healing and connection

What started as one man's recovery journey after a traumatic accident has grown into one of Atlanta's fastest-growing fitness communities.

On the surface, Hills 4 ATL may appear to be just another workout group gathering several times a week across the city. But for founder Alvin "AB" Bailey, the movement was born from a life-changing moment.

Back in April 2020, shortly after moving to Atlanta from South Florida, Bailey said he was hit by a car while jogging on Peachtree Street. While he suffered only minor physical injuries, he said the incident forced him to rethink how to safely stay active outdoors while also building community.

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Bailey said he was also searching for connection and belonging in a new city.

"What crossed my mind was obviously the worst," Bailey said. "I thought I was invincible. Moving my body was something I'd done my whole life."

After recovering, Bailey began working out in local parks and gradually invited friends to join him for public fitness sessions. What started with just a handful of participants quickly evolved into a large-scale community movement.

"It started with just a couple of friends in the park and kind of went from there," Bailey said. "I did that first one [class] and I had about 3-5 people. Now I think we average, per class, 250-300 people."

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Today, Hills 4 ATL hosts free, high-intensity workouts for all experience levels at locations including Piedmont Park and the Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark.

Bailey also credits his late mother as a major source of inspiration behind the group's mission and growth.

Participants say the community has become about much more than fitness.

"It is positive energy, we motivate each other," participant Alina Alb said. "Sure we do some wellbeing and fitness but it's more than that. All these races, ages, nationalities, and we are all wanting to do something good."

Bailey said he hopes Hills 4 ATL continues creating spaces where people can recharge, connect and support one another through life's challenges.

More information about Hills 4 ATL and its workout schedule is available on Hills 4 ATL's Instagram page.