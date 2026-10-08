Atlanta firefighters describe efforts to save woman, boy from house fire: "We really tried our best"

A woman and a boy died in an Atlanta house fire Wednesday night after people inside tried to put out the flames before calling 911, according to Atlanta Fire Rescue.

Crews responded around 8:45 p.m. to the 2400 block of Waters Road after receiving a report of a fire with people trapped inside, said Chief Andrew Anderson, the department's public information officer.

A man and another boy escaped. Firefighters found the two people who died in a bathroom near the left rear corner of the home, Anderson said.

The man who escaped told officials that he and the woman tried to extinguish the fire. He said he went outside to get water, but the flames overtook the home and prevented him from going back inside, according to Anderson.

CBS News Atlanta

The man believed a nearby resident called 911 before he did. Anderson said he could not provide a timeline for the attempts to extinguish the fire.

The first unit arrived in less than five minutes and found heavy fire on multiple sides of the house. Firefighters entered the home and searched for those still inside, Anderson said.

"All of our units on scene risked their lives this evening to do the best job that they can to rescue anybody that was possible to be rescued," he said.

The cause remains under investigation. Although the man reported that the fire may have started near a couch, Anderson emphasized that the account was separate from the official investigation.

Anderson urged residents to call 911 immediately during a fire emergency.

"This is a very sad tragedy," he said. "We really tried our best."