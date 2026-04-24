Atlanta Film Festival marks 50 years, brings films, stars and economic impact to the city

The Atlanta Film Festival is celebrating a major milestone this year, marking 50 years as one of the city's longest-running cultural events.

Opening night brought out some familiar faces.

Rapper T.I. and producer Drumma Boy attended a screening of "The Birth of Trap Music," while actor O'Shea Jackson Jr., the son of Ice Cube, showed support for the film "Idiots."

The 50th annual festival kicked off Thursday and runs through May 3 at venues across the city, including the Plaza Theatre and Tara Theatre. A virtual portion of the festival is scheduled to follow.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 23: O'Shea Jackson Jr. attends the 2026 Atlanta Film Festival "Idiots" Opening Night Screening at Plaza Theatre on April 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Carol Lee Rose / Getty Images / CarolLeeRose

Organizers say the festival features more than 150 films selected from thousands of submissions from more than 100 countries. Over the 11-day run, more than 20,000 people are expected to attend, bringing filmmakers, audiences and industry professionals together in Atlanta.

Christopher Escobar, executive director of the Atlanta Film Society, said the festival plays a key role in connecting the film community. "Part of why this festival matters to Atlanta is that it is our annual convening of the film community," Escobar said.

"It's where artists and audience meet industry veterans, newcomers. It's open to everyone."

Escobar said the milestone also reflects the growth of Atlanta's film industry over the years. The festival also features special events, such as the IMAGE Film Awards Gala, scheduled for May 1 at Assembly Studios. Escobar said the event will honor notable figures in film and television and is open to the public.

Beyond the films, organizers say the festival also brings a significant economic impact to the city. "So our annual festival alone creates over a 3 million dollar impact for the area," Escobar said. "And that's just the kind of economic activity happening through and around the festival the food, the hotels, the travel, all of that is residual."

That spending supports restaurants, hotels and local venues, especially in areas surrounding theaters hosting festival events.

Organizers also say ticket sales are already ahead of last year, signaling strong demand as the festival gets underway. The Atlanta Film Festival continues through May 3, with events happening daily across the city.

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