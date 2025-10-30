Atlanta father accused of shooting and killing son after late-night argument, police say

Police in Atlanta believe a father shot and killed his son after a late-night argument escalated at a Buckhead apartment complex.

The incident happened early Thursday morning, just after midnight, at the Pharr Apartments along Pharr Rd. NW. That's where police say 54-year-old Durante Tolliver gunned down his son in the parking lot.

The officers who were dispatched to the scene reported hearing gunshots when they arrived in the neighborhood. They later found the victim, a 32-year-old man who has not yet been publicly identified, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Detectives believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute inside the apartment between Tolliver's son and his girlfriend.

Tolliver was taken into custody and has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, and posession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives continue gathering evidence and piecing together what led up to the shooting.