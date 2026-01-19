Atlanta fashion show gives survivors of domestic violence and trafficking a spotlight

Bianca Modo loves style and beauty. She is also a survivor of domestic violence. Modo says she has watched women in her family and in her broader community be affected by human trafficking.

One day, she decided to use her passion for fashion to help lift other survivors by helping them look and feel their best.

"I realized that the survivors I was encountering in domestic violence and human trafficking didn't have confidence and didn't have leadership skills," Modo said. "So we wanted to pull in art and fashion, something Atlanta is known for, to get people excited."

Modo has spent nearly a year preparing for her first-ever Unmasked Fashion Show and Gala through the Bianca Modo Foundation. The preparation has been challenging, but she says the mission behind the show makes it worth it.

About 20 models walked the runway, and all of them are survivors. Two of the models say they were inspired to take part because of the cause.

Bailee Wistisen-Kunkel lit up when asked about her favorite look in the show.

"It's lace and black, and it's really powerful," she said. "It really makes me feel like that girl."

Dreama Nguyen said she felt right at home during her fitting.

"I love it because it's so flowy, and it's also form-fitting," Nguyen said. "It builds a lot of confidence."

Several Atlanta boutiques are involved, donating some of the 50 pieces featured in the show.

"It was great that they wanted to be a part of this and share the vision we had," Modo said. "They wanted the models to look amazing."

Jazmine Frazier, executive director of Eternal Reign for Girls, is one of Modo's colleagues and a survivor of human trafficking. She said trafficking can happen to anyone, anywhere.

"If you go into any group home or any place where victims are sharing their stories, you'll hear that they were groomed and coerced," Frazier said. "The trafficker targeted them, built trust and then exploited that."

In addition to the fashion show, Modo's foundation also showcased artwork at the event. The goal is to raise $50,000 to create leadership and career-readiness programs designed specifically for survivors.

Modo hopes that creating space for survivors in fashion is just the beginning.

The event was held Saturday night at the Smyrna Community Center, timed with Human Trafficking Prevention Month.