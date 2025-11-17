Atlanta families step up to save dogs during overcrowding crisis at local shelters

Tiffany Bayless has a big family, but now it's a bit louder.

"I love seeing him. He has a lot of energy and he's just a goofball," Bayless says.

That "goofball" is Kobe, the newest addition to the Bayless family.

When he's not chewing his favorite toy, Kobe is taking in lots of love.

CBS News Atlanta

"I call them durable dogs. So being able to lean in and really hug them and have them, you know, throw their weight into you when they want to come snuggle. I love that about them," Bayless said.

Kobe is strong enough for these hugs today because six weeks ago, his life was much harder.

He was one of the many dogs in danger of being euthanized at animal shelters in Fulton and DeKalb counties after a sudden increase in the number of animals.

"It's kind of jarring to think that he was at risk, and that a dog so loving and so happy could be at risk," Bayless said.

The shelters asked the community for help with the crisis, and people like Jane Li stepped up. She fostered Kaja.

"We have an animal crisis here, an overpopulation crisis, and this is like the least that I can do," Li said.

After she was furloughed by the federal government, Li said she and Kaja needed each other.

"It's been healing for me. This is why I love fostering. She kept me on structure. She helped me make sure I got out of bed. It's just something beautiful that she gave me," she said. "It's really a gift."

Jane Li credits fostering Kaja with helping her get through being furloughed during the government shutdown. CBS News Atlanta

Bayless is glad that giving Kobe a home saved his life.

"I'm just so thankful we did go get him. And I'm so thankful that there were 100 other people that went and rescued all of the dogs because it was really, you know, Atlanta really showed up for all of those pets," she said.

In this home, there will always be room for him to run and grow.

If you'd like to add a happy dog to your family, Lifeline Animal Project says they currently have 373 dogs at its Fulton shelter and 509 at its DeKalb shelter. They also have close to 1,500 dogs in foster homes.

You can find the list of adoptable or foster pets on the Lifeline Animal Project website for Fulton and DeKalb.