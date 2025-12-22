Atlanta families impacted by gun violence honor lost loved ones at holiday event

Families who have lost loved ones to gun violence came together in Atlanta on Saturday for a moment of healing over a meal.

Among the people at Futures Without Fear's Holiday Brunch was 7-year-old Kingdon Evans. He hung an ornament honoring his uncle, Linton "B. Green" Blackwell, on the organization's tree.

"When he died, I felt emotional. I hated when he died," Evans said. "I always used to be playing with him ... and he always used to be giving me money."

For those who have lost loved ones, the holiday season can be hurtful. Futures Without Fear's bunch was not to take away participants' pain, but to help them carry it.

The event brought together families and honored five lives — Blackwell, 19-year-old Marion Askew, 26-year-old Chass Edman Williams, 16-year-old Taylor Hamilton, and 17-year-old Kenneth "Fat" Collier Jr.

"Me and my wife — we cry every day," said Don Evans, a relative of Blackwell.

Fathers standing by their sons, and their emotions.

"Real men cry. Put that pride to the side and let that ego go," Evans said.

Families gathered in Atlanta over the weekend to honor lost loved ones at Futures Without Fear's Holiday Brunch. CBS News Atlanta

Organizer Kenn Collier Sr., who lost his son to gun violence earlier this year, honored his wife at the event.

"For your strength, compassion, and resilience, even during the darkest moments of your life," Collier said.

After the tributes, there was a flash of joy as Evans and other kids opened Christmas gifts. The grief doesn't vanish, but for a moment it shares the space with happiness.

For Evans, the holidays won't be the same, but he didn't have to face it alone.