Atlanta Dream's Brionna Jones nearing return, expected back with team next week

Atlanta Dream center Brionna Jones is making strong progress in her recovery from right knee surgery and is expected to rejoin team activities within the next week, the team announced Wednesday.

Jones, a four-time All-Star, tore her meniscus in late January while playing overseas for USK Prague in the Czech Women's Basketball League during the offseason. She underwent surgery on the knee at Emory Hospital, a procedure the team announced in a previous update that left her status uncertain for the start of the 2026 season.

The Dream say Jones is expected to make a full recovery.

Jones is projected to anchor Atlanta's frontcourt alongside Angel Reese, Naz Hillmon and rookie Medina Okot this season. Last season, she averaged 12.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Her absence has been notable on the defensive end. The Dream are averaging just 3.6 blocks per game as a team this season, ranking near the bottom of the WNBA, even as they've managed to rank third in the league in rebounding with 36.5 boards per game.

Jones, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound forward out of Maryland, is in her ninth WNBA season — her second with the Dream.