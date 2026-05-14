Atlanta Dream sign forward Amy Okonkwo to developmental contract ahead of home opener

The Atlanta Dream are undefeated heading into their home opener and still finding ways to improve their roster.

The Dream announced Wednesday the signing of forward Amy Okonkwo to a developmental contract. It's the latest roster move for an Atlanta team that is 2-0 and gearing up to play Sunday against the defending champion, Las Vegas Aces.

Okonkwo brings an impressive résumé despite her young career.

She most recently attended training camp with the Dallas Wings ahead of the 2026 season and appeared in eight games with Dallas during the 2025 WNBA season, averaging 11.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game while shooting better than 60 percent from the field. She recorded a career-high 20 points against Phoenix on Sept. 11, 2025, and made history as the first undrafted player since 2000 to average 10 or more points while shooting 60 percent or better through her first two WNBA games.

Her international résumé is equally impressive. Okonkwo has earned back-to-back FIBA Women's AfroBasket MVP honors in 2023 and 2025 while helping Nigeria's national team capture consecutive gold medals. Collegiately, she played at USC before finishing her career at TCU, where she earned 2018 Big 12 Sixth Player of the Year honors.

Okonkwo joins a 12-player roster that includes Naz Hillmon, Te-Hina Paopao, Jordin Canada, Angel Reese, Aaliyah Nye, Rhyne Howard, Madina Okot, Allisha Gray, Isobel Borlase, Indya Nivar, Sika Kone and Brionna Jones.

The signing caps a busy stretch of roster moves for Atlanta.

Earlier this month, the Dream claimed guard Aaliyah Nye off waivers after she was selected by the expansion Toronto Tempo in the 2026 WNBA Expansion Draft and subsequently waived on May 7. Nye brings championship pedigree to Atlanta, having been a member of the 2025 WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces as a rookie, appearing in all 44 regular season games and finishing fourth among franchise rookies in made three-pointers with 37.

A guard out of the University of Alabama, Nye is one of the sharper shooters in the league. She finished her college career with 389 three-pointers across stops at Alabama and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, shooting 40.9 percent from beyond the arc. In her final season with the Crimson Tide, she earned Second Team All-SEC honors after averaging 15.2 points per game and setting the program's single-season record with 111 made three-pointers.

To make room for Nye, the Dream waived guard Holly Winterburn, a move that came with an emotional cost. Winterburn, a Northampton, England native who went undrafted in 2025 before signing with Atlanta as a free agent, said she learned she had been cut just before boarding the bus for the team's first game of the season on May 9.

"I thought my welcome to the W moment would happen on the court, not as I'm getting on the bus for my first ever game," Winterburn wrote on Instagram. "But that's the reality of this business and I will always be grateful for the opportunity Atlanta gave me. I'm built for this."

Winterburn did not stay without a job for long. The Portland Fire signed her to a developmental contract shortly after her release.

After Tuesday's road win in Dallas, the Dream return home Sunday to face the defending champion Las Vegas Aces at 1:30 p.m. at State Farm Arena.