Atlanta Dream hold off Chicago Sky 82-75, Rhyne Howard becomes youngest player to hit rare WNBA milestone

The Atlanta Dream beat the Chicago Sky 82-75 Tuesday night, pulling away in the fourth quarter to move to 3-1 in Commissioner's Cup play.

Atlanta outscored Chicago 25-17 in the fourth to put the game away after the Sky had cut it to one point midway through the third quarter. Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard each made key plays down the stretch to secure the win.

Howard became the youngest player in WNBA history to reach 2,500 career points, 500 rebounds, 500 assists, 200 steals and 100 blocks, finishing with 17 points and five assists.

Angel Reese added 17 points and 17 rebounds, her second straight 17-rebound game, the first time any player in Atlanta Dream history has done that back-to-back. It was also her eighth double-double of the season and the 57th of her career, the most double-doubles in WNBA history through 75 games.

Naz Hillmon chipped in a season-high 16 points on 50% shooting, knocking down three 3-pointers, while Allisha Gray added 14 points and three steals off the bench.

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 09: Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream reacts during the first half a 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup game against the Chicago Sky on June 9, 2026 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Atlanta led after the first quarter, 18-17, then fell behind by as many as three in the second half before pulling away in the fourth quarter. Canada controlled the floor all night, finishing with 14 points and six assists.

Natasha Cloud led Chicago with 18 points off the bench, and Skylar Diggins added 17. But the Sky couldn't stop Atlanta's second-half surge.

With the Dream's third Commissioner Cup win, they have raised $10,000 for The King Center, their designated charity for the competition.