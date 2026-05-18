Atlanta considers privatized TSA screening after partial government shutdown travel chaos

A proposal aimed at preventing another airport security meltdown at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is now gaining attention at Atlanta City Hall.

After travelers faced hours-long TSA lines during March's federal shutdown, District 3 Councilman Byron Amos wants to explore whether privatized security screening could keep passengers moving during future disruptions.

Amos has proposed a 90-day feasibility study to look into privatized airport screening through TSA's Screening Partnership Program (SPP).

The idea would allow private contractors, still operating under TSA oversight, to handle security screening.

Amos told CBS News Atlanta the idea is something he has wanted to explore for years, using his knowledge as a former airport security worker.

The chaos of March's government shutdown, however, finally pushed him to act.

"We have to realize the number one customers at the airport are you the passengers, so we must do everything possible to make that experience a wonderful one, and when we are out of control of things such as TSA being paid, then if there's another way to do something different, we must do it," Councilman Amos said, "The number one thing about this program is it is not tied to a TSA budget that can be caught up in a government shutdown."

A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) in Atlanta on Oct. 2, 2023. Elijah Nouvelage / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Amos said the study proposal includes language about job security for TSA workers, giving them the first opportunity to stay on and continue working at the airport if the model is eventually adopted.

Twenty airports across the U.S. utilize the SPP, with San Francisco International Airport being the largest.

CBS Senior Transportation Correspondent Kris Van Cleave told us during the recent shutdown, San Francisco reported far fewer disruptions than many other major airports, including Atlanta, and that already is a good gauge for how the program could perform at Hartsfield-Jackson.

"There is a magnitude of difference between SFO and ATL," Van Cleave said. "But you can look at during these shutdowns, the San Francisco airport didn't have the staffing issues that Atlanta did or some of the other airports because they're under a private contractor that gets funded differently than a direct DHS payroll."

The proposal was unanimously voted favorable by the Atlanta Transportation Committee.

According to the agenda, the City Council will consider the proposal at tonight's meeting.