Watch CBS News
Local News

Atlanta colleges issue joint message addressing sexual harassment concerns

By CBS News Atlanta Digital Team

/ CBS Atlanta

Add CBS News on Google

Morehouse College, Morehouse School of Medicine and Spelman College say they are aware of concerns about sexual harassment and misconduct within the Atlanta University Center community and take every report seriously.

In a joint message shared on Facebook, the institutions reaffirmed their commitment to providing a safe, respectful and supportive environment for students.

"Sexual misconduct, nonconsensual behavior, online harassment, and cyberbullying have absolutely no place on our campuses," the schools said.

The institutions said students' safety, physical well-being and dignity are priorities. The message did not identify specific incidents or detail any investigations or actions in response to the concerns.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue