Atlanta colleges issue joint message addressing sexual harassment concerns

Morehouse College, Morehouse School of Medicine and Spelman College say they are aware of concerns about sexual harassment and misconduct within the Atlanta University Center community and take every report seriously.

In a joint message shared on Facebook, the institutions reaffirmed their commitment to providing a safe, respectful and supportive environment for students.

"Sexual misconduct, nonconsensual behavior, online harassment, and cyberbullying have absolutely no place on our campuses," the schools said.

The institutions said students' safety, physical well-being and dignity are priorities. The message did not identify specific incidents or detail any investigations or actions in response to the concerns.