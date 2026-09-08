Atlanta City Council unanimously approves Parking Bill of Rights ordinance to support drivers

Some Atlanta seniors are demanding changes to the city's parking rules.

On Monday, the Atlanta City Council voted unanimously to pass Ordinance 26-O-1370, also known as the Parking Bill of Rights. The ordinance was sponsored by District 4 Councilmember Jason Dozier after residents reached out to him to express concerns about challenges when trying to pay for parking during day-to-day activities.

"Many of them are older than some of these parking providers might like, and so when you are an older resident, and you have to scan a QR code or download an app just to park somewhere, it can be a challenge," Dozier said.

Dozier explained that many residents experiencing difficulties don't own smartphones, and the city council wants to ensure that, regardless of one's payment method, it will be accepted.

"Separately, we also want to make it as transparent as possible so that when you do pull into a parking garage or a parking lot, you have notice. You know that you are going to be surveilled with an automated license reader, which a lot of these companies are using to manage how they do payment transactions," Dozier said. "I have constituents get bills in the mail two months later marked up because that bill hadn't been paid in two months with $100, and it is going to go to collections if they don't pay now. That is a challenge, and that is what we are trying to address with this legislation."

The goal, he said, is to develop a standard playing field for all Atlantans.

"We recognize that some parking providers are already doing a lot of things that we set out to do in this legislation, but many are not," Dozier said. "We want to make sure the experience is consistent, and whether you are 80 and don't have a cellphone or you are pulling in and you are just trying to get to a restaurant or to a meeting in time, you can have a consistent experience."

The ordinance requires lot owners to publicize the process for resolving parking conflicts.

"So if you do have an issue, you know who to talk to, who to call and how to dispute a charge," he said.

Companies will also be required to ensure specific disclosures.

"Parking companies will have to disclose whether surveillance technology is being used or if there are hidden fees or anything that is going to potentially impact a resident," he explained.

Parking providers will have 180 days to comply with the ordinance.

"This includes updating or posting new signage that is visible from the roadway and updating their websites so they have a customer service line for people needing assistance using technology or a payment dispute," Dozier said. "We are just trying to make it easier so that cashless systems or app-based systems aren't the end-all, be-all for how Atlantans pay for parking."