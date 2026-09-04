Atlanta officials considering Parking Bill of Rights to increase transparency for drivers

Parking in Atlanta can sometimes come with more than just the cost of a space. Because of that, city officials are considering a Parking Bill of Rights as a proposed ordinance.

Ordinance 26-O-1370 is sponsored by District 4 Councilmember James Dozier.

It would require private lots and garages to be more upfront about their rules and penalties, requiring operators to clearly post prices, payment options, and potential penalties.

The ordinance would also give drivers 30 days to dispute a charge.

For some drivers whom CBS News Atlanta spoke with, a penalty can come from a rule they did not even know they broke.

They said they want to know exactly what they are agreeing to before parking.

Joshua Peacock parks in a Midtown lot almost every day, but even as a regular, he said he was charged a penalty he did not expect.

"They charged me $50 for parking outside the lines, something similar to how I'm parked right now, and I felt like it was kind of egregious because I wasn't necessarily parked in an erratic way," said Peacock.

Peacock is not the only driver who said the rules and penalties are not always clear.

Enrique Berger said paying to park did not keep him from getting a ticket.

"I parked and paid, but because my vehicle was parked the opposite way of that lane, I got a ticket. It's harsh," said Berger.

The ordinance has already unanimously cleared the Atlanta City Council Transportation Committee.

At next Tuesday's meeting, the full city council is expected to vote on the proposal.

One thing the proposal does not cover is booting, which is regulated separately under city and state law.