Atlanta career fair offers hope to job seekers looking to rebuild their lives

As Georgia reports record employment, thousands of people across the state are still searching for work.

On Thursday, a career fair in southwest Atlanta brought job seekers face-to-face with employers looking to hire.

For Emmanuel Dixon, finding a new job means more than collecting a paycheck. It's another step toward rebuilding the life he once had.

On Thursday, Dixon arrived at Pittsburgh Yards with resumes in hand, hoping to connect with employers at the Southside Works Career Fair.

Before entering the event, he stopped at a Goodwill bus to print copies of his resume. Inside, he moved from table to table, introducing himself to recruiters and exploring employment opportunities.

Each conversation represented another chance at a fresh start.

"It's been rough," Dixon said. "It's been a very challenging year."

Emmanuel Dixon has been searching for work since spring. CBS News Atlanta

Dixon says he previously worked as a field organizer for Kamala Harris' 2024 presidential campaign through CADC LLC. That position ended after the election, and he began driving for Lyft.

When that work fell through, Dixon faced financial difficulties that eventually left him without stable housing.

His younger sister initially gave him a place to stay for several days before helping him connect with Atlanta Mission, where he spent about two months.

He later moved to the Gateway Center, a decision he credits with helping turn his situation around. Through the Gateway Center, Dixon connected with the Atlanta Center for Self-Sufficiency, a nonprofit workforce development organization that provides career coaching, employment training, and connections to employers.

Dixon completed the organization's job-readiness boot camp and began receiving weekly job leads. His career coach also encouraged him to attend Thursday's fair.

The free event focused on connecting South Atlanta residents with employers actively seeking workers. Participants could explore current job openings, meet recruiters from multiple industries, and learn about no-cost training opportunities, including programs in technology and logistics.

The fair was organized through a partnership involving Southside Works, the Atlanta Center for Self-Sufficiency, Emmaus House, Per Scholas, STRIVE Atlanta and Gangstas to Growers.

Dana Inman, president and CEO of the Atlanta Center for Self-Sufficiency, said the event was designed to remove some obstacles people face when applying for jobs.

"They're applying for a lot of jobs every day, and they're getting no response back from employers," Inman said.

She explained that online applicant tracking systems can leave job seekers uncertain about whether employers have even reviewed their applications.

Meeting recruiters in person offers a different opportunity.

"We make sure they have actual job openings," Inman said. "We make sure that they understand who our clients are, our residents are."

According to Inman, some participating employers had immediate openings and were prepared to conduct interviews or potentially extend job offers during the event.

The organization also works to address barriers that can prevent people from accepting or keeping jobs, including transportation and child care.

Inman said staff can provide MARTA assistance, gas cards, and connections to other community resources.

The Atlanta Center for Self-Sufficiency works with approximately 1,500 people annually across the city. Its 2026 goal is to help 600 people secure employment.

Inman said the organization continues supporting participants for at least a year after they are hired, helping them to retain their jobs and pursue career advancement.

"We want to really focus on a career pathway," she said.

The challenges facing job seekers come as Georgia continues reporting strong overall employment figures.

According to September 2026 figures attributed to the Georgia Department of Labor, the state's unemployment rate stood at 3.3%, with approximately 178,884 Georgians unemployed, an increase of about 3,400 from August.

Inman said some workers also face changing employment demands as automation and artificial intelligence reshape certain administrative, human resources and technology jobs.

Her organization helps participants identify new career paths and obtain training for positions that match their skills and interests.

For Dixon, who has been searching for work since spring, the assistance has already helped him achieve a major milestone.

After months of housing instability, he moved into his own apartment in Decatur about a month ago.

"Even now, even like things are starting to look up, I have my own place," Dixon said. "So I'm starting to feel like myself again."

He acknowledged that staying motivated during his struggles has been difficult, particularly while dealing with depression and uncertainty about his future.

But he said he has tried not to allow those circumstances to stop him from moving forward.

"I know this is just a temporary situation and that's what I'm focusing on," Dixon said. "So I'm taking the steps to better myself and to get back to where I was."

Although Dixon had not secured a job at the time of his interview, he remained optimistic about the opportunities ahead.

"I feel like I'm still like a work in progress," he said. "God isn't through with me yet."

For Dixon, Thursday's career fair was another step forward and another reason to believe his next chapter is still being written. For details about future job fairs, click here.