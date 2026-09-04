Atlanta braces for packed Labor Day weekend: What to know about events, safety, and traffic

AAA ranks Atlanta among the top 10 domestic travel destinations for Labor Day weekend, and the metro area is preparing for massive crowds with nearly 50 planned events scheduled across the city.

From parades honoring the American worker to end-of-summer celebrations, marquee gatherings will fill downtown and beyond. Major events drawing visitors include Dragon Con, Atlanta Black Pride Weekend, the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, WWE at State Farm Arena, the Atlanta Hip Hop Day Festival, and Taste of Soul Atlanta.

Increased police presence in Atlanta

On Friday, the Atlanta Police Department outlined its citywide safety strategy. Visitors and residents will see heightened law enforcement visibility throughout entertainment districts, public parks, and neighborhood corridors.

Officers will patrol on foot, on bicycles, in cruisers, and on horseback with the mounted patrol. APD officials emphasized that police are there to actively engage with the community and maintain a safe environment all weekend long, encouraging eventgoers to approach officers if they need assistance.

GDOT urges extra travel time and focus

With heavy traffic volumes expected across the state, the Georgia Department of Transportation advises motorists to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and practice defensive driving.

"It's going to be a busy time on the road, so we want people to pay attention to the roadways," said GDOT's Joe Schulman. "Make sure you're not on your phone. Don't drive distracted. Watch the drivers around you and just be safe out there. Drive slow. Give yourself a little bit more time."

Schulman also reminded motorists to watch for first responders and safely move over a lane to give crews room to work on highway shoulders.

Navigating roadwork and roadside assistance

While active construction projects are on hold for the holiday, GDOT warns that ongoing work zones remain in place across the metro. Drivers should pay close attention to posted road signs, as temporary lane shifts and detours may not be updated on GPS navigation systems.

Motorists can call 511 or visit the Georgia 511 website for real-time traffic updates or to report highway incidents.

For drivers experiencing mechanical trouble, GDOT's HERO units are patrolling metro Atlanta interstates to provide roadside assistance, while CHAMP operators are stationed along highways outside the metro area to keep traffic moving safely.