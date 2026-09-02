Atlanta Black Pride celebrates 20 years with Pure Heat festival, parties and community events

Atlanta Black Pride begins Wednesday, Sept. 2.

The annual celebration of Atlanta's Black LGBTQ+ community features nearly a week of entertainment, empowerment and community events.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Atlanta Black Pride Weekend. Events begin Wednesday with a skate party at Skate Town and continue through Labor Day.

The 14th annual Pure Heat Community Festival will take place Sunday at Piedmont Park, featuring food, music and live entertainment. Rapper Saucy Santana is scheduled to perform along with several other artists.

Other events include an American Red Cross blood drive Saturday, a Thursday Pride reception with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and a poetry slam Sunday.

Melissa Scott, a co-founder of Atlanta Black Pride Weekend, said the celebration was created to meet the needs of LGBTQ+ people of color.

"There was a need for it," Scott said. "We have Atlanta Pride, which is phenomenal, but people of color have different needs. We created an environment where those needs can be met."

Scott said Atlanta is an ideal city for the celebration.

"Atlanta is a special place," Scott said. "This is one of the cities I've been to where the LGBTQ+ community is supported. We don't feel alienated."

A portion of this year's proceeds will benefit programs supporting LGBTQIA+ young people experiencing homelessness and people affected by HIV/AIDS.

Atlanta Black Pride Weekend ends Monday, Sept. 7.