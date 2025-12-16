Atlanta named the best city in the U.S. for 2025 Christmas celebrations, report finds

Atlanta might not have a chance of a white Christmas this year, but the holiday spirit is definitely keeping residents and visitors alike merry and bright.

According to a new report from WalletHub, Atlanta is the best city to celebrate Christmas this year.

The company compared the 100 biggest cities in the country on dozens of factors, including the number of bakeries, ice skating rinks, churches, food banks, three-star hotel rooms, and toy and candy stores.

The researchers found that Atlanta scored extremely high for affordable restaurants rated at least 4.5 stars, Christmas tree farms, and holiday decoration shops.

Atlanta residents also get into the Christmas spirit, searching Google for terms connected to the holiday more frequently than in other cities. They also get into the giving mood, making the city ninth-highest in charitable clothing donation and 13th online donations per capita.

Following close behind Atlanta on the nice list are San Francisco, Seattle, Orlando, and Las Vegas.

If you want to be a Scrooge and go "Bah humbug" to the Christmas season, try a trip to Hialeah, Florida. It placed last out of the 100 cities for Christmas celebrations.