Atlanta artist Jiah Star builds on city's Black music legacy ahead of hometown show

Atlanta's place in Black music runs deep, from rhythm and blues and Black radio to the hip-hop and R&B artists who helped take the city's sound around the world. For 25-year-old independent artist Jiah Star, Atlanta is more than home. It is where she is building the next chapter of her music career.

Star is preparing to make her City Winery Atlanta debut Sept. 15, a milestone that follows years of travel, sacrifice, and work to build an audience.

"Atlanta is my city," Star said. "Atlanta is my first love."

Star said many of her early opportunities began in Atlanta and described the city as a catalyst for the career she is building. Her journey started years before this upcoming hometown performance.

At 19, while attending Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, Florida, Star drove roughly four hours to Atlanta for a single music session after connecting with producer Emmanuel "Maniel" Iladare.

"She hit the road, four hours," Iladare said. "Came in, showed out."

The two recorded multiple songs during that first session and continued working together. Star said Iladare has since become one of the people she trusts most with her sound. But pursuing music while earning a college degree required sacrifice.

"I remember we were traveling the world early on and she was still in school," Iladare said. "She might miss half the week of school and then get back, and she's a little late, and that's challenging."

Star ultimately graduated from Florida A&M University. The challenge did not end with graduation. As an independent artist, Star said she has had to navigate the financial and logistical realities of building a career.

"Being a young artist, it can get challenging, especially being an independent artist too," Star said. "It's just so many ups and downs that, you know, go into just curating everything and getting everything together, even with funding."

Jiah Star rehearses ahead of her City Winery Atlanta performance on Sept. 15. CBS News Atlanta

Building an audience has also taken time. Today, Star has amassed about 285,000 followers on Instagram, but Iladare remembers when getting even a small group of people to listen was difficult.

"Back then, we couldn't get 10 people," he said.

Star said her passion for music, her family, and her faith have helped keep her moving forward.

"This is something I know I really want to do," Star said. "So I'm at a point where I'm really willing to sacrifice for it."

That work continues before she ever steps onstage. During a recent rehearsal in Atlanta, Star worked through vocal exercises while moving around the room. She said the movement is intentional because she wants her preparation to resemble an actual performance.

"Sometimes I even run on the treadmill and do this," Star said.

She said preparing for a show also means drinking plenty of water, protecting her mindset, and making sure her team is prepared.

"Preparation is everything," Star said.

Star said authenticity has been equally important in growing her audience.

"The most important thing is just to be authentic," Star said. "Just be a real person."

She believes allowing listeners to know the person behind the music has helped build a community around her work. "People want to know you," Star said. "People want to know your story."

One part of that story may surprise some readers: Star is a twin. She said she has a twin brother and the two are close.

Now, the Atlanta native is preparing to perform in the same city she credits with helping shape her.

"Atlanta is the catalyst of who I am and what I'm truly building," Star said. "I'm just so happy to be pioneering my story here in Atlanta."

Star is scheduled to perform at City Winery Atlanta on Sept. 15 at 8 p.m.

For Iladare, who has watched her progress since she was 19, the next performance is another step in a journey that is still unfolding.

"I'm sure she sees herself on bigger stages," Iladare said. "She may not be there yet, but step for step."

For Star, what comes after that remains uncertain.

"It's uncertain, but it's beautiful," she said.