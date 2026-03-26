Atlanta airport worker tries to cheer up travelers dealing with long security wait times

Airport workers in Atlanta are trying to cheer up passengers as they endure unprecedented security wait times due to the partial government shutdown.

"All gates! All flights! All airlines!"

Renetheia Denson may call out the same instructions as the other traveler assistants at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, but she's known by passengers and coworkers for giving directions with her own special flair.

"My favorite part of this job is the people that I assist every day," Denson said.

Denson has been assisting passengers through the airport for 15 years, making the world's busiest airport more manageable and an enjoyable journey.

"It's a fun challenge because it's the kind of person that I am. I'm a cheerful person, so I'm here to make everything comfortable," Denson said.

Renetheia Denson may call out the same instructions as the other traveler assistants at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, but she's known by passengers and coworkers for giving directions with her own special flair.

Comfort can be hard to find in the past month, as the partial government shutdown has more and more TSA agents calling out of work, leading to long waits to get through security.

"Recently, it just has been overwhelming," said Denson.

Lauren Schafer is on college spring break. She flew in from Miami and is flying out of Atlanta to Raleigh, North Carolina.

"We were really stressed. Especially, I'm traveling with my sorority sisters, so like 13 of us, and we were like, what if we get split apart? We're on different flights and everything. So it was really stressful," said Schafer. "It's a lot to navigate. Especially without parents."

Schafer says navigation is easier with friendly staff like Denson.

"I don't know if it's just a southern thing," said Schafer, who's originally from Baltimore. "BWI is definitely not the same experience."

"I talk to them. And you know, some people are more frustrated than others, and I suggest you know what if you have a special assisted line or you need the … what's shorter? We try to find them a shorter way to get through the checkpoint," Denson said.

Denson also encourages the TSA agents who are waiting for their paychecks and her coworkers who are also dealing with the crowds.

"Just stay yourself, be who you are. Don't let nothing overwhelm you," said Denson.

Denson will continue to try to bring smiles and shorter wait times as the shutdown continues.

"I'm just happy to be here for everybody," said Denson.