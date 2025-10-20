Atlanta airport warning travelers of security line delays due to TSA worker shortage

The Atlanta airport is warning travelers to be ready for delays going through security due to a shortage of Transportation Security Administration officers.

Airport officials took to X to say longer-than-usual wait times may pop up at security checkpoints on Monday.

According to the airport's website, current wait times ranged from eight minutes at the North checkpoint to 11 minutes at the main international checkpoint. However, videos posted on social media showed lines stretched through the concourse early Monday morning.

Traveler Cordarro Patrick said that he made it on his flight to Texas with two minutes to spare after waiting in the security line for two hours.

A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employee stands near a security check-point inside Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. Chris Rank/Bloomberg via Getty Images

"We encourage travelers to allow extra time for screening and appreciate their patience as we work with our partners to maintain safe and efficient operations," airport officials said in a statement.

TSA shortages intensify as government shutdown continues

As the government shutdown stretches into its 20th day, government employees who are working without a paycheck are dealing with the pressure of staying financially afloat.

Most TSA employees have been designated as essential, which means that they have to work as other federal employees are furloughed.

"TSA officers are expected to continue to report to work. But in the past, if a shutdown exceeds two weeks, officers start to get frantic, and they stop going to work," Caleb Harmon-Marshall, a former TSA officer, told CBS News.

During the 34-day shutdown in 2019, approximately 10% of TSA workers called in sick. The severe reduction in personnel can lead to an already-strained system getting worse, and wait times getting longer.

Georgia officials have tried to reduce the strain on the officers, offering relief in the form of parking and meal vouchers. However, Georgia Democratic Rep. Nikema Williams told CBS News Atlanta the relief efforts have been blocked by the Trump administration.

"We are continuing to work to ensure that the other approved relief resources reach our dedicated Atlanta TSA agents during these difficult times," Williams said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.