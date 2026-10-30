Atlanta airport ranks among best for avoiding travel disruptions, study finds

A canceled flight can derail a trip, but travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport may have more options to get moving again, according to a new Consumer Affairs airport study.

Atlanta ranked fifth among major airports for avoiding travel disruptions and had the second-best score for recovery when problems occurred, trailing only Los Angeles International.

The study found an average of 5.45 other flights to the same destination on a given day, giving travelers potential alternatives when their plans fall apart. Those flights do not necessarily have available seats.

About 1.24% of Atlanta's scheduled departures were canceled. Among those cancellations, 18.81% involved the last flight of the day to that destination, according to the study.

Atlanta's moderate-delay rate was 20.21%, while its severe-delay rate was 1.25%.

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Los Angeles topped the major-airport rankings, followed by Phoenix, Seattle and Salt Lake City.

Researchers scored airports on the severity and frequency of disruptions and their ability to offer alternatives when problems occurred. Lower overall scores indicated better performance.

Airports were ranked against others in the same Federal Aviation Administration size category. Of 138 airports examined, 122 met the study's requirements for flight volume and data coverage.

All measures reflected flights departing each airport. The overall rankings were separate from an additional analysis comparing holiday travel disruptions with the rest of the year.