Former Athens-Clarke County police officer indicted on child abuse, bestiality-related charges

A former Athens-Clarke County police officer has been indicted on multiple charges connected with an investigation into the production of images showing the sexual exploitation of children and animals, officials said.

Investigators with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested now-34-year-old Amber Nicole Ferguson in January. Now, officials say they added additional charges as part of the investigation.

According to authorities, a family member of the two underage victims reported their suspicions to the Commerce Police Department in 2024. The department then asked the GBI for assistance in the investigation.

During a search of Ferguson's phone, investigators say they found child sexual abuse material. Further investigation led law enforcement to find "images involving horse and dog bestiality allegedly possessed by Ferguson," officials said.

"Sexual predators who prey upon children or sexually abuse animals for the purpose of disseminating images of the abuse face significant prison time if convicted in federal court," said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. "To protect the community and its most vulnerable members, my office will aggressively prosecute anyone who commits such crimes."

On Dec. 2, a federal grand jury indicted Ferguson on charges of production and attempted production of child sexual abuse material, possession of child sexual abuse material involving a minor under the age of 12, and production of obscene material. She was arraigned on Dec. 4 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Anna W. Howard.

If convicted, the former officer faces at least 15 years in prison.