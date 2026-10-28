Georgia breaks early voting record; more than 2 million cast ballots in person

More than 2 million Georgians have voted early in person, surpassing the total from the entire early-voting period in the 2022 midterm election, according to the Georgia Secretary of State's Office.

As of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, 2,045,533 people had cast ballots in person. Another 100,241 absentee ballots had been accepted, bringing the combined total to nearly 2.1 million.

The state reported overall turnout of 28%, matching the turnout rate at the same point before Election Day in 2022.

In-person early voting is about 22% higher than the 1,640,652 ballots cast during the full 15-day early-voting period in 2022, according to the office.

"Georgia voters deserve the highest praise," Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement. "Our county election directors are delivering for their communities and bringing a free, fair, and fast election to every corner of our state."

Early voting continues through Friday, Oct. 30. Voters can cast ballots at any designated early-voting location in their county of residence.

Voters can find locations and hours through the secretary of state's My Voter Page. Updated turnout figures are available through the office's Election Data Hub.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.