At least 4 Georgians sick as multistate salmonella outbreak linked to backyard poultry grows

Four Georgians are among 184 people across 31 states who have gotten sick in a growing multistate salmonella outbreak tied to contact with backyard poultry, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC is investigating three separate but related outbreaks involving Salmonella Enteritidis, Mbandaka and Saintpaul strains. As of May 4, illnesses have been reported from 31 states, with cases dating back to January 17. Of the 154 people who reported symptoms, 53, about 34%, have been hospitalized. One death has been reported in Washington state.

Since the CDC's last update on April 23, 150 new illnesses have been reported, including two new outbreak strains.

Officials say the link to backyard poultry is clear. Of 141 people interviewed, about 78% reported contact with backyard chickens, ducks or other poultry in the week before they got sick. The largest of the three outbreaks has an unusually high number of patients reporting contact with ducks, specifically Pekin ducks.

More than a quarter of those sickened are children under 5 years old, the CDC says.

Health officials say the true number of cases is likely much higher than what has been reported, since many people recover without seeing a doctor and are never tested.

Backyard poultry can carry salmonella even when they appear perfectly healthy. The bacteria can spread to anything in the areas where the birds live and roam. People typically get sick by touching poultry or their environment and then touching their mouth or food without washing their hands.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, usually beginning six hours to six days after exposure. Most healthy adults recover on their own within four to seven days, but children under 5, adults 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for serious complications.

The CDC is urging anyone who keeps backyard poultry to wash hands thoroughly after handling birds or anything in their environment.