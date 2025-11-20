At 101, DeKalb County's "Miss Mildred" stays young by hitting the dance floor

Are tai chi and line dancing the key to staying young? DeKalb County resident Mildred Cohen thinks so.

At Lou Walker Senior Center in Stonecrest, 101-year-old "Miss Mildred's" moves are a show stopper.

"The day they opened with the jets flying overhead, I was standing out there waving," Cohen recalled.

"Seeing that she was 101, I was like, really?" said Dr. Erica King, the senior center's director. "She's here about three times, four times a week and participates in about six different classes."

Mildred Cohen, aka "Miss Mildred," visits the Lou Walker Senior Center at least three times a week to try out the classes. CBS News Atlanta

The center offers 120 different classes. Members can learn everything from photography to pottery.

"Every day we learn something new," Cohen says.

"Miss Mildred" enjoys letting loose, and that's just one of the center's draws.

"I like all the activities, chair aerobics, line dancing," she said.

King said Cohen is an inspiration.

"Miss Mildred being 101, it is a testament to, not only the work that we do here at Lou Walker Senior Center, that it helps adults live longer, but they live longer having fun, enjoying the camaraderie, being amongst other people in their age group," she said.

Mildred Cohen hopes seniors across metro Atlanta follow her lead and stay active. CBS News Atlanta

Cohen hopes seniors across metro Atlanta follow her lead.

"I just participate in what I like to do and I just do it whether someone likes it or not," Cohen said.

She's living proof that you're never too old to stop the show.

The Lou Walker Senior Center is open to DeKalb residents for $10 a month. It's free for seniors wearing silver sneakers.