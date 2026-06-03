As FIFA World Cup nears, some MARTA riders raise safety concerns after recent attacks on transit system

Multiple recent attacks on MARTA have some riders questioning how safe they will feel using Atlanta's public transit system as the city prepares to welcome thousands of visitors for the FIFA World Cup.

The tournament is expected to bring an unprecedented influx of travelers to metro Atlanta, putting additional attention on MARTA's ability to safely move residents and visitors throughout the region.

Many Atlantans rely on MARTA every day as their primary mode of transportation.

ATLANTA, UNITED STATES - 2019/11/08: MARTA, or the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority, train seen at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

"I ride the system every day to go to work and other places," MARTA rider Joshua Hudson told CBS News Atlanta.

"It is kind of unsafe on the weekends, but weekdays it's pretty fine," rider Kimiya Sawanat said.

Concerns about transit safety intensified after a woman was fatally stabbed aboard a MARTA train on May 30. The attack prompted some riders to question what additional steps MARTA can take to prevent violence, particularly as the city prepares for major international events.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 30: A detailed view of a Marta sign nearby Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the signage is transitioned to become Atlanta Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on May 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Several riders told CBS News Atlanta they would like to see more police officers stationed throughout the system, especially at high-traffic stations. While they acknowledged concerns about safety, many said they believe MARTA can strengthen its security strategies ahead of the World Cup.

"We have been on the trains when the Braves play, and it is packed, but this is going to be a different level. It is almost like the Olympics all over again," Hudson said.

MARTA officials said the agency plans to enhance security during the World Cup by utilizing its Emergency Response Center, deploying its mobile command vehicle and increasing officer presence at stations. MARTA also expects support from law enforcement agencies across the region.

"I'm concerned but not worried," Hudson said. "I think it will be a good time, but we just have to do public safety."