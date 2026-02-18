Arrest made in fatal shooting of USPS letter carrier in Decatur

A person of interest has been arrested in connection with the killing of a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier who was shot while delivering mail in Decatur earlier this month, federal authorities confirmed.

U.S. Postal Inspector Breslin Steverson said the arrest was made during a joint operation involving the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the FBI, Atlanta police and the Georgia State Patrol.

Investigators also executed a search warrant on the 2800 block of Oxford Drive in Decatur following the arrest. No additional arrests were made during the search.

Authorities are not releasing the name of the suspect or details about what investigators were seeking during the search, citing the need to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

The arrest comes after 31-year-old Dequavious Graves was shot and killed around 7 p.m. on Feb. 12 on the 2700 block of Oxford Drive while delivering mail.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service had previously announced a reward of up to $250,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. Officials previously said the suspect or suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

"We are deeply saddened" by Graves' death, Steverson said in an earlier statement, adding that federal and local law enforcement agencies would work "tirelessly" to bring those responsible to justice.

Investigators are continuing to ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455 or submit tips through the agency's online evidence portal.

The case remains active as authorities continue gathering evidence and reviewing leads.