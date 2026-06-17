Arrest made in Decatur shooting that killed pregnant woman and unborn child

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old pregnant woman and her unborn child in Decatur, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said 26-year-old Devin Anthony was taken into custody Tuesday at a residence in the 1200 block of Quail Hunt Drive in Riverdale. The arrest was made in partnership with the U.S. Marshals Service.

Anthony is charged with aggravated assault with intent to murder, feticide and malice murder, all felony offenses, according to the sheriff's office.

"As Sheriff, I believe it is paramount that I use my authority to ensure that we work tirelessly to apprehend dangerous individuals who threaten the safety of our residents," DeKalb County Sheriff Melody M. Maddox said in a statement. "This act of senseless violence claimed the lives of a young mother and her unborn child, devastating a family and our community."

Officials said the arrest came shortly after the shooting early Tuesday morning at a home in the 3300 block of Peppertree Circle, where officers found Shakiya Pridgen suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said she was transported to a hospital, where she and her unborn child died from their injuries.

Investigators believe Anthony fired into the residence from outside. He is currently being held in the DeKalb County Jail without bond.