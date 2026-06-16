Pregnant woman and unborn child killed in Decatur apartment shooting, police say

A 23-year-old pregnant woman who was shot multiple times inside a DeKalb County residence early Tuesday morning has been identified by the DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office as Shakiya Pridgen.

According to DeKalb County police, officers responded around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a person shot in the 3300 block of Peppertree Circle. When they arrived, they found Pridgen suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said she was rushed to a hospital, where she and her unborn child died from their injuries.

Preliminary investigators believe someone fired into the residence from outside. No other injuries were reported.

The DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office said Pridgen's cause and manner of death remain under investigation. The office mentioned that autopsy reports can take up to 90 days to complete and will not be released while a case is pending investigation or adjudication.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them.