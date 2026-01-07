Arrest made in deadly 2025 shooting of woman at DeKalb County car meet-up, deputies say

DeKalb County deputies say they've made an arrest in the the deadly shooting of a woman during a car meet-up in October.

According to investigators, the shooting happened around 2:27 a.m. on Oct. 26 at the Exxon gas station on the 3000 block of Moreland Avenue.

Authorities say the victim, Kinaya Hightower, was an innocent bystander celebrating her 21st birthday with friends when someone fired the shots that took her life.

During the car meet-up, an argument between two groups escalated into a shootout, in which Hightower was shot and killed, police said.

DeKalb police shared photos on their Facebook page of multiple men, one of whom appeared to be carrying a rifle and wearing a Chuckie mask, who they say are persons of interest in the case. They're asking anyone who was at the event, has video, or can identify anyone in the photos to come forward.

DeKalb County Police released photos of multiple subjects believed to be persons of interest in the deadly shooting of a 21-year-old at a car meet-up. DeKalb County Police Department

On Wednesday, officials with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office announced that they arrested 22-year-old Norcross resident Gregory Dennis at a Gwinnett County Hospital.

Dennis is charged with murder and aggravated assault. He is currently at the Gwinnett County Jail awaiting a transfer to DeKalb County.

Investigators have not said whether they expect other arrests to be made in the case.