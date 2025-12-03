Police looking to identify people of interest in killing of woman at DeKalb County car meet-up

DeKalb County police are asking the public for help in identitying persons of interest in the deadly shooting of a woman during a car meet-up in October.

Authorities say the victim, Kinaya Hightower, was an innocent bystander celebrating her 21st birthday with friends when someone took her life.

According to investigators, the shooting happened around 2:27 a.m. on Oct. 26 at the Exxon gas station on the 3000 block of Moreland Avenue.

During the car meet-up, an argument between two groups escalated into a shootout, in which Hightower was shot and killed, police said.

DeKalb police shared photos on their Facebook page of multiple men, one of whom appeared to be carrying a rifle and wearing a Chuckie mask, who they say are persons of interest in the case. They're asking anyone who was at the event, has video, or can identify anyone in the photos to come forward.

DeKalb County Police released photos of multiple subjects believed to be persons of interest in the deadly shooting of a 21-year-old at a car meet-up. DeKalb County Police Department

"Even the smallest detail may help bring justice to the victim and her family," the DeKalb County Police Department wrote.

Anyone with tips can submit them anonymously using the TIP411 system by texting "DKPD" to 847411.