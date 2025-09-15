Armored truck driver injured in robbery at Atlanta Kroger

A man accused of shooting an armored truck driver during a robbery outside an Atlanta Kroger is now in custody, police say.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say they responded to reports of an aggravated assault at the grocery store on Metropolitan Parkway shortly after 9 a.m. on Monday.

According to investigators, the victim was approached by an armed man while operating an armored vehicle outside of the Kroger. During the confrontation, officials say the driver was grazed in the head with a bullet.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was rushed to the hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.

The armored truck remained on the scene after the shooting outside the Atlanta Kroger. CBS News Atlanta

The man suspected of being the gunman grabbed a money bag containing $50,000 and fled the scene in a Honda, police say. He was arrested a short time later after he was involved in a traffic accident in Forest Park.

Authorities have not shared the identity of the suspected armed robber at this time. The FBI is leading the investigation and plans to file charges in the case.

Kroger's reaction to the shooting

In a statement, a Kroger spokesperson said the company's thoughts and prayers were with the victim, his family, and friends.

"The safety and security of our customers and associates remain our top priority," the spokesperson said. "We are deeply grateful to local authorities for their swift response, and will continue to refer all questions to them as they lead this investigation."