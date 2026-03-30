"Armed and dangerous" Georgia murder suspect arrested in North Carolina, deputies say

A Georgia man accused of murder is in custody after deputies say he was caught in North Carolina.

Roy "JoJo" Holloway is accused of killing 38-year-old Justin Thompson and was considered armed and dangerous, the Dawson County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the sheriff's office, the investigation began on the night of March 24, when deputies responded to reports of a shooting near Highway 136 by Keith Evans Road.

Deputies found Thompson dead at the scene. Investigators say they learned that Thompson and Holloway "were known to each other" and that Holloway had already fled the scene.

Roy "JoJo" Holloway was arrested in North Carolina days after Georgia authorities say he went on the run. Dawson County Sheriff's Office

On Friday, authorities say that Holloway was taken into custody in Davidson County, North Carolina.

"I've seen firsthand our office and our partners across the Southeast put in long hours, lose sleep, and give everything they have to bring justice in this case. I'm proud of the work done and thankful for the teamwork involved," Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson said. "Please continue to keep Justin Thompson's family and friends in your prayers."

The sheriff's office had also issued a "Be on the Lookout" notice for Ariel Decarli, a woman who officials said was believed to be with Holloway and was wanted for questioning.

In the Facebook post announcing Holloway's arrest, deputies said that Decarli had been found, was treated for unspecified injuries, and was now with her family.